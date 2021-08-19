|2021 Bommarito Automotive Group 500Arrow McLaren SP Race Preview
|World Wide Technology Raceway
Date: Saturday, August 21
Round: 13/16
Race laps: 260 laps
Total race distance: 310.68 miles/500 km
Length: 1.25 miles/2.01 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start times:
Practice: Saturday, 1:15 – 2:45 p.m. ET
Qualifying: Saturday, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET
Green Flag: Saturday, 8:40 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Saturday, 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“Looking back at last year, Gateway was one of the best weekends that we had, and we’ll be looking to go one place better this weekend. I think we have very strong cars on short ovals, and I’m excited to see what our package can do this weekend. We’re going to be going for it. We’re closing out the championship, there’s only four more rounds, and we’re in the fight.”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
“I’m really pumped to go back to Gateway, just to go to an oval in general. I think everyone is pretty excited to do some left turns again. I think Arrow McLaren SP has proven to be really strong at World Wide Technology Raceway and it should be a fun weekend.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“We’re excited to be at Gateway, it’s always a great event. They do such a great job there promoting the event and getting a lot of fans out, so the environment is always really good. I’m also excited to be back on the oval. I feel like our Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets are very well adapted and suited to ovals and we’ve done a good job there in the past. We had two podiums there last year, felt like we left some on the table so we’re hoping to make that right for this year and try get one of our cars on that top step.”