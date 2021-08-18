Race weekend: Saturday, Aug. 21

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway, a 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois

Race distance: 260 laps / 325 miles

Entry List | Driver Video Quotes |

Firestone tire allotment: Nine sets for use throughout the weekend

2020 race winners: Scott Dixon (No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) and Josef Newgarden (No. 1 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet)

2020 NTT P1 Award winners: Will Power (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet), 24.6718 seconds, 182.394 mph) and Takuma Sato (No. 30 ABeam Consulting Honda), 24.6577 seconds, 182.499 mph)

One-lap qualifying record: Will Power, 23.7206 seconds, 189.709 mph, Aug. 25, 2017

NBCSN television broadcasts: Race, 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 21 (live). Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for the NBCSN telecast alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

Peacock Premium Live Streaming: The NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice session and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman is the turn announcer. Ryan Myrehn and Jake Query will report from the pits. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will air live on network affiliates, Sirius XM 205, indycar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices and qualifying are available on SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app.

At-track schedule (all times local):

Saturday, Aug. 21

12:15-1:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #1, Peacock Premium (live)

4 p.m. – Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Single car, Two laps), Peacock Premium (live)

7 p.m. – NBCSN on air

7:40 p.m. – “Drivers, start your engines”

7:45 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (260 laps/305 miles), NBCSN (Live)

Championship facts:

Alex Palou leads the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship with four races to go for the first time in his INDYCAR SERIES career. Palou has led the point standings after eight of the 12 races this season.

Since the first INDYCAR SERIES race at World Wide Technology Raceway, the winning driver has won the INDYCAR SERIES championship three times: Alex Zanardi (1998), Josef Newgarden (2017) and Scott Dixon (2020-Race 1).

Key championship point statistic: Since 2008, the largest deficit overcome by the eventual champion was 59 points by Dario Franchitti in 2010, while Scott Dixon overcame Juan Pablo Montoya’s 54-point lead in 2015. The top five drivers in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings are separated by 62 points.

Point differential: The 21 points that separate Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward is the fifth-closest point margin since 2008. Before this season, the average lead with four races to go since 2008 was 38.9 points.

CHAMPIONSHIP WITH 4 TO GO

YEAR LEADER SECOND LEAD CHAMPION 2008 Scott Dixon Helio Castroneves 65 Scott Dixon 2009 Scott Dixon Ryan Briscoe 3 Dario Franchitti (-20) 2010 Will Power Dario Franchitti 59 Dario Franchitti 2011 Dario Franchitti Will Power 47 Dario Franchitti 2012 Ryan Hunter-Reay Helio Castroneves 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay 2013 Helio Castroneves Scott Dixon 39 Scott Dixon 2014 Helio Castroneves Will Power 13 Will Power 2015 Juan Pablo Montoya Scott Dixon 54 Scott Dixon 2016 Simon Pagenaud Will Power 58 Simon Pagenaud 2017 Josef Newgarden Helio Castroneves 7 Josef Newgarden 2018 Scott Dixon Alexander Rossi 46 Scott Dixon 2019 Josef Newgarden Alexander Rossi 16 Josef Newgarden 2020 Scott Dixon Josef Newgarden 76 Scott Dixon 2021 Alex Palou Pato O’Ward 21 ?

Race notes: