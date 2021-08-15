CONOR DALY, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, Finished 11th: “The start was really strange. The whole outside row managed to slot into the inside and I lost the draft. Everyone on the outside seemed to get a little screwed, but we settled in okay and we made our first stop as soon as we could. There were a few small things that happened which could have been better, but it is racing and those things happen. We wanted to be in the Top 10, we came out of the pits behind [Alex] Rossi on that first pit stop and he finished 4th. You just need every second and every second counts. We keep pushing and keep finishing better every race, we just have to keep it going!”