ED JONES QUALIFYING RECAP

Ed Jones Qualifying Summary:

Ed Jones, behind the wheel of the No. 18 SealMaster – Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda went out in Group 2 in Round one of qualifying and posted the ninth fastest lap in his group of 14 drivers with a time of 1:11.4360.



He will start on outside of Row 9 in tomorrow’s Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Speedway, IN.

Ed Jones Qualifying Quote:

“We are really fast on black (primary) tires. We just didn’t get a run on the red (alternate) tires in practice, so it was a bit of an unknown going into qualifying. It’s frustrating, we just need to learn more about the car in morning warm up.”



Ed Jones Fast Facts:

Jones is coming off his best performance of the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, a sixth place showing in the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, TN. Jones, who started 26th , improved a spectacular 20 positions, the most of any driver in the field.



The 2021 Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix will be Jones’ 59th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start and fifth on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.



In four previous starts on the IMS road course he has qualified in the top-10 twice with a best starting position of fifth and a best finish of sixth both in 2019. Earlier this season Jones qualified ninth and finished 14th in the GMR Grand Prix.



Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.



In 58 career INDYCAR starts, Jones has earned 16 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018. Jones has a best starting position of fourth, Detroit Race 1 this year, the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 and the Detroit Race 2 in 2018.



Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.



Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.



Race Broadcast:

Round 12 of the 16-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, August 13-14. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET.