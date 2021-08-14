Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Road Course
Date: Saturday, August 14th
Round: 12/16
Race laps: 85 laps
Total race distance: 207.32 miles/333.64 km
Length: 2.43 miles/3.91 km
Number of turns: 14
Remaining Sessions:
- Warm Up : Saturday, 8:45 – 9:15 a.m. ET
- Green Flag: Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET
TUNE IN:
- Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 3rd, 1:10.9267
Qualifying:
Round 1 Group 2: 5th, 1:11.2094
Firestone Fast 12: 1st, 1:10.7147
Starting Postition: 1st
“It’s great to see the No. 5 car on pole here in Indianapolis. Arrow McLaren SP had a really strong test in Portland a few weeks ago and I think it showed today. We are looking to return where we belong, which is contending for poles, podiums and ultimately for wins. I think we have the car to do something great tomorrow. We just need to execute. The next session is warm-up so we need to do that, get as much information as we can to help us for the race, and when the race comes we try to maximize what we have.”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice: 19th, 1:11.7291
Qualifying:Round 1, Group 2: 10th, 1:11.5340
Starting Position: 20th
“I’m really disappointed. We weren’t happy in practice, but had a great turnaround. Heading into qualifying we had a really good car. We did a good lap that would have gotten us through by some margin to the Firestone Fast 12 but when I crossed the line there was a car 400-500 feet after the timing line. Dixon had spun around and because there was a yellow there, they had to delete our fastest lap which put us in 20th to start tomorrow.
Honestly, I’m happy with the progress that we have made. It’s good to see on paper that we can be up there on a track that we really struggled at early this year. Hopefully we will have a better car than most of those around us and get to the front.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“We’re feeling really good. This comes from all of our hard work between May and now. We came here in early May and we struggled. It was probably one of our worst events as a team. There was a lot of hard work over the summer break to close the gap and I would say we have done that. We have a warm-up session tomorrow to see how our race car is and Pato has the best starting position in the field.
Obviously, I’m super gutted for Felix. He had the pace. We had some big changes to his car between practice and qualifying that worked. It showed and he was quicker than Pato in the first segment. Unfortunately he got caught up in that Dixon spin. That sucks for him but he’s got speed and people have won here from the back before. We should be good to go tomorrow.”