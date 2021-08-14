“We’re feeling really good. This comes from all of our hard work between May and now. We came here in early May and we struggled. It was probably one of our worst events as a team. There was a lot of hard work over the summer break to close the gap and I would say we have done that. We have a warm-up session tomorrow to see how our race car is and Pato has the best starting position in the field.



Obviously, I’m super gutted for Felix. He had the pace. We had some big changes to his car between practice and qualifying that worked. It showed and he was quicker than Pato in the first segment. Unfortunately he got caught up in that Dixon spin. That sucks for him but he’s got speed and people have won here from the back before. We should be good to go tomorrow.”