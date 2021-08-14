CONOR DALY, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, Qualified 8th: “It was a pretty good day for us today! Our cars are quick here again. We qualified 6th in May and 8th here today, with our teammate in 9th. We have a good racecar, we just want to not get taken out on the first lap! I’m just really happy to have gotten a good qualifying result here. It’s so much easier starting at the front than at the back!”