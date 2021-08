INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2021) – Veteran radio and television broadcaster Bob Jenkins, a former “Voice of the 500” inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 2019, died Aug. 9 at age 73 after a valiant fight with cancer. The voice of the Liberty, Indiana, native was heard globally over five decades…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.