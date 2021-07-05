CONOR DALY, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, Finished 15th: “24th to 15th, a decent effort! We were quite fast, we were putting in laps that were Top 5 pace wise. It is just tough when you start so far back. I was behind (Simon) Pagenaud at the end and it was really, really difficult to overtake. It’s not too bad when you’re fighting with Penske cars! As rough as the weekend had been going, it felt good to be in a position to fight with people today.”