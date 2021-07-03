CONOR DALY, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, Qualified 24th: “As usual in IndyCar qualifying, you’re just fighting for the smallest things. We needed three-tenths to make it to the second round of qualifying and three-tenths of a second is a very, very small amount. We just missed it. However, that was the best balance we’ve had all weekend. That was a positive, but we just haven’t been able to get the speed out of the tres yet. We’ll keep working on it and make some magic happen for the U.S. Air Force on the 4th of July!”