#51: Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Elkhart Lake, WI (June 20, 2021) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Romain Grosjean drove hard from the green to the checkered flag to pick up a top five finish at the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR at Road America on Sunday while his teammate Cody Ware in the sister #52 Nurtec ODT entry held his own and went on to finish his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race in 19th on the lead lap.

Grosjean, who started seventh, immediately jumped to sixth at the start of the 55-lap race and maintained his position until his first pit stop on Lap 11. By the time a full course caution came out on Lap 16, Grosjean was back up to seventh following his stop while Ware was running 23rd.

The race resumed on Lap 19 and Grosjean took advantage of the restart to move into fifth place where he remained until his second stop under caution on Lap 24. Ware also took advantage of the caution period to pit from his 20th place in the field.

With the green flag back out on Lap 26, Grosjean once again picked up some positions at the restart and took over 11th. A couple laps later, Grosjean had made his way back into the top 10 and was running 8th by the time another caution came out on Lap 35.

While Grosjean was making his way back up, Ware was also gaining positions, climbing to 19th on Lap 34, and was running 14th by the time he made his final pit stop on Lap 40. Grosjean then made his way to pit lane on Lap 41 from fourth.

Following their stops, Grosjean was running 13th with Ware 22nd. However, they had moved up to sixth and 20th respectively when a final caution period came out on Lap 52.

Both drivers then gained one final spot on the restart with Grosjean moving into fifth and Ware into 19th.

Romain Grosjean – Finished 5th

“Top five at Road America, what a day, what a race. We had some pretty cool battles out there. It was a wild race, but we made some really good setup changes from the warmup to the race and the Nurtec ODT car felt good. I managed the tire degradation fairly well. I’m really pleased with the work of the team so hopefully we’ll have more fun racing at Mid-Ohio in a couple weeks.”.

Cody Ware – Finished 19th

“What an awesome debut here at Road America, coming home P19. I raced hard all the way to the checkered flag and got to learn around some great people. I raced hard and learned a lot trying to figure these cars out. I couldn’t ask for a better day. Thank you to Nurtec ODT, Dale Coyne Racing, Rick Ware Racing and everyone that made the day possible. I’m super glad to be here.”

Next up for the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR team will be the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio in two weeks.