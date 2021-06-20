“Yeah, it was tough. That’s a good word for it. It was another disappointing result for the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, so have to figure out what’s going on there and make some changes to put ourselves in a good position for the second half of the season to try and collect points. For Pato, the strategy was a bit aggressive and the way the cautions fell, everyone fell into a fuel-save mode. Which for us, with our current package, is a struggle. We just kind of hung on, got the fuel number and ultimately finished ninth. We have a break here coming up, so we will try to make the package better and capitalize in the second half of the season.”