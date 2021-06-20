|Road America Date: Sunday, June 20th
Round: 9/17
Race laps: 55 laps
Total race distance: 220.55 miles/ 354.94 km
Length: 4 miles/ 6.43 km
Number of turns: 14
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 10th
Finishing Position: 9th
Championship: 2nd, 321 points
“We struggled with the pace all weekend. We struggled in practice, didn’t have a great qualifying and then ended the race further back than we wanted to be. It is what it is; there are going to be weekends like that, but we can’t have any more of those. We’ve already had some tough weekends and the guys we’re fighting in the championship haven’t. We need to get better and improve. We will work hard over the next two weeks and come back stronger in Mid-Ohio.”
Kevin Magnussen – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Starting Position: 21st
Finishing Position: 24th
Championship: 39th, 7 points
“All-in-all this weekend has been a fun experience. I’m very thankful to Arrow McLaren SP for the opportunity. I want to wish Felix a speedy recovery and to be back where he should be in the car. I’m going to leave here with a big smile on my face although we didn’t finish the race due to a mechanical issue. I’ve had a very fun experience and want to say thank you to everyone involved.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Yeah, it was tough. That’s a good word for it. It was another disappointing result for the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, so have to figure out what’s going on there and make some changes to put ourselves in a good position for the second half of the season to try and collect points. For Pato, the strategy was a bit aggressive and the way the cautions fell, everyone fell into a fuel-save mode. Which for us, with our current package, is a struggle. We just kind of hung on, got the fuel number and ultimately finished ninth. We have a break here coming up, so we will try to make the package better and capitalize in the second half of the season.”