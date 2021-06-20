CONOR DALY, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, Finished 20th: “Today just flat out did not work out for us. [Takuma] Sato used his car like a missile and knocked us off the track at the very beginning, which is very sad to have happen and lose those positions. That happened to me a couple of times, I stood my ground and people just drove into my car. There are a lot of tire marks on it after today! The U.S. Air Force Chevy was quite quick, which was nice. We tried a strategy that didn’t work out. We had to make a wildly aggressive fuel number, but we stuck to it and it just didn’t play out. Hopefully when we get to the next one, we’ll have some good things happen!”