#26: Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda

Second and Third for Herta, Harvey and Honda in Qualifying at Road America

Colton Herta to start on the outside of the front row at REV Group Grand Prix

Jack Harvey qualifies on the inside of the second row

Alex Palou looks to reclaim championship lead from fifth on the grid

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (June 19, 2021) – Colton Herta set the pace for Honda in qualifying for the REV Group Grand Prix of Road America, qualifying on the outside of the front row for Sunday’s race in the #26 Andretti Autosport Honda.

A race winner already this year on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, Herta hopes to add to his win total for the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season around the four-mile Road America circuit. Lining up just behind in the third position will be Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey, looking for his first career victory in INDYCAR competition. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, winner at the season-opening race at Barber Motorsports Park, will start fifth. Palou currently sits second in the championship points standings, just one point back from Pato O’Ward.

Honda also placed four additional drivers in the top-12, giving HPD an edge seven-to-five in the top 12 spots, with ex-F1 driver Romain Grosjean seventh, Ryan Hunter-Reay eighth, Alexander Rossi ninth and Ed Jones in twelfth.

REV Group Grand Prix of Road America Qualifying Results

2 nd Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda

Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 3 rd Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 5 th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 th Romain Grosjean -R Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 8 th Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda

Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 9 th Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda

Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 12 th Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda

Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda 13 th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 14 th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 18 th Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 19 th James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport Honda

James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport Honda 20 th Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 23 rd Jimmie Johnson -R Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 25th Cody Ware-R Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport Honda) Qualified Second: “I think it’s difficult either way [red or black tires]. As we saw, I think today Josef made the right call with the new blacks, and that was the better play. Unfortunately, we didn’t have a new set—we thought about saving a set from practice but we didn’t end up doing that. But still, good car, and starting second it’s going to be an interesting one for sure. I have to thank Gainbridge and I’m happy to be powered by Honda around here.

“It is going to be a difficult race. What we are going to have to see during the warm up is how much [tire] deg we get and if we get enough to turn this into a four-stop race. We’ll have to wait and see and go through all of our options, it was a really good qualifying car, but we’ll have to really nail this thing down at the rear end to get it ready for the race.”

Jack Harvey (Meyer Shank Racing Honda) Qualified Third: “That was a pretty good run and our black [Firestone primary tire] pace was really strong. I think we left a bunch [of speed] ‘on the table’ during Practice, so we kind of hoped that if we put everything together that we would transfer into the Fast Six. To start third here is pretty awesome. I could have done a few things better here and there in the Fast Six [final qualifying] to maybe get a little bit closer to Josef [Newgarden, pole qualifier]. But everyone at Meyer Shank Racing has been working really hard. I know we’ve has some unfortunate results, but the mental discipline on the team has kept us going. I think we have the makings of a great car for the race, so we’ll go and get it.”

Fast Facts

Honda Indy car drivers have scored seven victories at Road America, including a clean sweep of both rounds in 2020’s doubleheader race weekend. Eventual series champion Scott Dixon won Saturday’s opening race; with his then-Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist claiming victory in Sunday’s event.

In 2019, Alexander Rossi dominated at Road America leading 54 of the 55 laps for a crushing, 28-second margin of victory in his Andretti Autosport Honda.

Where to Watch Sunday’s REV Group Grand Prix of Road America

Live NBC Network race coverage of the REV Group Grand Prix of Road America begins at 12 p.m. EDT Sunday, June 20. Additional coverage can be found on the INDYCAR Radio Network and on Sirius/XM satellite radio.

