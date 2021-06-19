Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 2: 7th, 1:45.8705

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: 4th, 1:45.7681

Round 2: 10th, 1:46.1069

Race Starting Position: 10th

Practice 3: 10th, 1:48.6691

“We qualified 10th and haven’t been in the window to extract everything out of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. This has been tough, as the track has been evolving and changing. We didn’t roll off the truck as strong as we wanted to so we have been working on the car changing things, and I don’t think we’ve found the solution yet. Hopefully we can get it figured out overnight and have a good race tomorrow. I think there might be some rain coming in which could add a cool twist to the race, because we are kind of in a situation where it might help us. We will see what we have tomorrow.”