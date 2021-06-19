Road America
Date: Sunday, June 20th
Round: 9/17
Race laps: 55 laps
Total race distance: 220.55 miles/ 354.94 km
Length: 4 miles/ 6.43 km
Number of turns: 14
Remaining Session start times:
- Green Flag : Sunday, 12:40 – 2:45 p.m. ET
TUNE IN:
- Sunday, 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 2: 7th, 1:45.8705
Qualifying:
Round 1, Group 2: 4th, 1:45.7681
Round 2: 10th, 1:46.1069
Race Starting Position: 10th
Practice 3: 10th, 1:48.6691
“We qualified 10th and haven’t been in the window to extract everything out of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. This has been tough, as the track has been evolving and changing. We didn’t roll off the truck as strong as we wanted to so we have been working on the car changing things, and I don’t think we’ve found the solution yet. Hopefully we can get it figured out overnight and have a good race tomorrow. I think there might be some rain coming in which could add a cool twist to the race, because we are kind of in a situation where it might help us. We will see what we have tomorrow.”
Kevin Magnussen – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 2: 20th, 1:46.9516
Qualifying:
Round 1, Group 1: 11th, 1:47.7886
Race Starting Position: 21st
Practice 3: 20th, 1:50.3183
“First qualifying done in INDYCAR. It didn’t really go as well as I’d hoped for but I think it’s hard to have too high of expectations when you have less than 20 laps in the car before qualifying. I think there’s a few things to look at for tomorrow and hopefully I can find some more speed and do some fighting in the race.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“It was a long day, it was a tough day. I think this is the most practice that we’ve had all season so there’s a lot of opportunity to make the cars better or worse depending on what changes we make. It’s all about maximizing the day and we didn’t quite do that today. I think we left some on the table in qualifying, a couple mistakes here and there cost us a couple tenths which unfortunately is a lot in this series. So, a lot of work to do tomorrow no doubt, but we’ll make it better overnight and try to maximize tomorrow for Arrow McLaren SP.”