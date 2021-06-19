Elkhart Lake, WI (June 19, 2021) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Romain Grosjean made it into the Fast 12 for the fifth time this season during qualifying for tomorrow’s REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR and placed himself seventh on the starting grid, missing out on the Firestone Fast 6 by half a tenth of a second. His teammate Cody Ware in the sister #52 Nurtec ODT entry qualified 25th for his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut, posting a lap time that was faster than his NASCAR rival Jimmie Johnson’s.

Romain Grosjean – Starting 7th

– Placed fifth in Round 1/Group 1

“P7 in qualifying at Road America, it’s not bad but obviously we were hoping for more. We’ve been struggling to find the right balance on the car. The track has been changing quite a bit from the testing we did two weeks ago. We have the warmup next and I think our long run pace will be very different than our one lap pace so we’re going to work on that and hopefully have a good race tomorrow.”

Cody Ware – Starting 25th

“Qualifying went pretty well for us, I was really happy. We made a few changes this morning for free practice 2 which didn’t really go to our advantage but Don Bricker (engineer) and my whole team did a great job dialing the car back to where it needed to be and we found some speed for qualifying and it really paid off. I’m looking forward to the race tomorrow.”

The REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR is scheduled to go green at 11:45am local time and will be broadcast live on NBCSN from 11:00am local time (Noon eastern).