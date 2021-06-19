ED JONES QUALIFIES 12th

FOR REV GROUP GRAND PRIX



FOURTH CONSECUTIVE TIME JONES

REACHES SECOND ROUND OF QUALIFYING

ON A ROAD/STREET COURSE

Ed Jones Qualifying Summary:

for the REV Group Grand Prix on the scenic 4.014-mile, 14-turn Road America permanent road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Jones went out in Group 2 in Round 1 of qualifying and posted a fast lap of 1:45.7968, putting him fifth on the speed charts of the 13 drivers in his group.



In Round 2 he ran a quick time of 1:46.2270, placing him 12 th .



. Jones has now advanced to the second round of qualifying in four consecutive road/street races, and four of the six road/street races held so far during the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Ed Jones Qualifying Quote:

“It was a good day for the SealMaster Honda team. After missing practice yesterday we knew it was going to be difficult. The guys did a good job preparing the car and we were fast right away today starting with the morning practice. Q1 (first round of qualifying) was really good. In Q2 (second round) I made a few mistakes and we might have missed the balance a little bit. We had the car to go through to the Firestone Fast Six we just didn’t maximize it as much as I would have liked. However, we have good pace and a good race car.”



Ed Jones Fast Facts:

The 2021 REV Group Grand Prix will be Jones’ 56th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start and fourth at Road America.



In four attempts at Road America, Jones has qualified in the top-12 all four times. In three previous races he has finished in the top-10 twice with a best showing of seventh in 2017 (ninth in 2018).



Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.



In 55 career INDYCAR starts, Jones has earned 15 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018. Jones has a best starting position of fourth, Detroit Race 1 this year, the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 and the Detroit Race 2 in 2018.



Jones is 18th in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings with 113 points.



Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.



Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.



Race Broadcast:

Round 9 of the 16-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be REV Group Grand Prix, June 20. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN at 12:00 p.m. ET.