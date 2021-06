By Steve Wittich This morning (Tuesday, June 15, 2021), we received the following statement from Ed Carpenter Racing. Yesterday, Ed Carpenter Racing driver Rinus VeeKay was involved in an accident on a cycling trail during a training ride. He sustained a clavicle injury and is currently being treated by INDYCAR’s medical staff. VeeKay is in…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.