REV Group Grand Prix of Road America
12 p.m. EDT Sunday, June 20
NBCSN and NBC Peacock
IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM
Honda at Road America
- Honda Indy car drivers have scored seven victories at Road America, including a clean sweep of both rounds in 2020’s doubleheader race weekend. Eventual series champion Scott Dixon won Saturday’s opening race; with his then-Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist claiming victory in Sunday’s event.
- In 2019, Alexander Rossi dominated at Road America leading 54 of the 55 laps for a crushing, 28-second margin of victory in his Andretti Autosport Honda.
- Dixon provided his own master class in race craft in 2017, taking charge midway through the 220-mile contest and fending off all challengers to claim the win.
- Alex Zanardi recorded Honda’s first Road America Indy car win in 1997, on the way to his first of two consecutive Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) titles.
- Dario Franchitti scored the first Indy car victory of his illustrious career at Road America in 1998, heading Zanardi home to a 1-2 finish for Honda, with Franchitti’s future teammate, Tony Kanaan, finishing fourth.
- Honda’s most thrilling Indy car win at Road America came in 2000, as now-television analysist Paul Tracy charged from last to first after a mechanical issue forced him to re-start his engine on the opening lap of the race, dropping him to the rear of the starting field.
Manufacturer Competition
- Honda drivers have scored five victories in the first eight races this season. After six races, the Manufacturers Championship battle remains close. Honda has 643 points, while championship rival Chevrolet has 652. Honda is seeking its fourth consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship in 2021.
- In addition to Castroneves historic win last month at the Indianapolis 500, Honda race winners this year include Marcus Ericsson in the opening race of last weekend’s Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader; Alex Palou (Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama); defending and six-time champion Scott Dixon (Texas Race 1); and Colton Herta (Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg).
- Seven wins in 2020 brought Honda the company’s ninth INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship, and third consecutive title, with Honda driver Dixon prevailing to win his sixth Drivers’ Championship, highest among all active drivers in the series.
- Honda’s Indy car win total of 257 in 25 years of North American open-wheel racing – including 14 Indianapolis 500 victories since 2003 – is unmatched by any other manufacturer in the same period.
Where to Watch
- Television coverage from Road America on NBC Peacock begins with the opening practice Friday at 5 p.m. EDT, and continues through each practice and qualifying of the race weekend.
- Live NBC Network race coverage of the REV Group Grand Prix of Road America begin at 12 p.m. EDT Sunday, June 20. Additional coverage can be found on the INDYCAR Radio Network and on Sirius/XM satellite radio.
- Honda Racing social media content and video links from Road America can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). Additional features and long-form videos can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV.