CONOR DALY, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, Finished 13th: “The U.S. Air Force Chevy had really strong pace, which was great, and we had a great strategy call. After the first red flag, I am not really sure what happened with our left rear but it just felt like we were losing so much speed and grip. We lost a lot of the positions that we gained, which was a shame, but once we got another set of tires on, we were really, really strong. I feel good for tomorrow because the car was quite quick in race trim! We were always going forward, other than when we had our left rear issue. I am looking forward to having another shot at it tomorrow.”