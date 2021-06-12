The driver of the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet has no life or limb threatening injuries and will be held overnight at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.

June 12, 2021

Following an incident in Race One of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix today on Belle Isle, Felix Rosenqvist will be held overnight for observation at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Statement from Dr. Geoffery Billows, INDYCAR Medical Director:

“Following his crash during the race Felix Rosenqvist received an initial evaluation at the infield care center at Chevrolet Dertroit Grand Prix. He was then transferred to Detroit Receiving Hospital for advanced imaging and evaluation by the trauma and neurological services. Evaluation revealed no life or limb threatening injuries, he remains awake and alert, he will be observed overnight prior to discharge from the hospital.”

Arrow McLaren SP would like to thank the AMR Safety Team for their fast response at track, along with the INDYCAR Medical Team and the staff at DMC Detroit Hospital for their expertise and care.

Updates on Felix’s recovery and the status of the No. 7 car in Race Two of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will be shared in due course.