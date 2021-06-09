INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, June 9, 2021) – INDYCAR officials have announced a six grid-spot penalty for the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing entry for an unapproved engine change prior to the start of the 2021 Indianapolis 500.



The team was in violation of:

Rule 16.5.4. Once an Indianapolis 500 Engine is fitted to the Car, removal of the Engine prior to the Indianapolis 500 Race is an Unapproved Engine Change-Out, unless it is for Repair.



According to the rule book, the penalty for such a change at the Indianapolis 500 comes at the series’ next event, which is Race 1 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit on Saturday, June 12.