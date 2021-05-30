Sunday, May 30

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, May 29, 2021) – Information about Race Day for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 30 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SCHEDULE: (All times local)

5 a.m.-1 p.m.: Ticket and Credential Office Open

6 a.m.: Public Gates Open

8:30 a.m.: All Cars in Pit Lane, Team Pit Boxes

9 a.m.: NBCSN On-Air

9:04 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Begins

9:15 a.m.: 500 Festival Princess Lap

9:45 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Departs from Band Gate

9:57 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Arrives at Yard of Bricks

10:16 a.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash” – Purdue Band

10:28 a.m.: IU Health Green Flag Delivery – Turn 1

10:30 a.m.: All Cars on Grid

10:37 a.m.: Green Flag & Past Winners’ Lap

10:53 a.m.: Historic Race Cars Laps

11 a.m.: NBC On-Air

11:25 a.m.: Military Appreciation Lap

11:32 a.m.: Red Bull Aces Race Begins

11:49 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

12:08 p.m.: Military March

12:12 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” – Victory Podium

12:15 p.m.: Military Address – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Victory Podium

12:18 p.m.: Presentation of Colors – Trackside Stage

12:19 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

12:20 p.m.: Rifle Volley – Victory Podium

12:21 p.m.: “Taps”

12:22 p.m.: “God Bless America” – U.S. Navy veteran and gospel music performer Generald Wilson

12:26 p.m.: National Anthem – Jimmie Allen

12:27 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing

12:29 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars” – Dude Perfect Cast

12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison

12:37 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing

12:38 p.m.: Command to Start Engines – IMS Chairman Roger Penske, Victory Podium

12:45 p.m.: Green Flag, 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 Laps). Flag waved by Milo Ventimiglia.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (6 a.m.): Gate 1, Gate 1B.1, Gate 1C, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 5N, Gate 5B, Gate 6N, Gate 6S, Gate 6B, Gate 7S, Gate 9, Gate 9A, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A, Gate 11B, Gate 11C, Gate 12.

STANDS OPEN: All stands open, reserved seating only. No General Admission and no mounds access.

PARKING LOTS OPEN (5 a.m.): All lots open. Day of sales for Lot 3G (automobiles) while inventory remains. All ADA parking is prepaid and sold out.

TRANSPORTATION: Rideshare drop off/pick up location: 16th Street and Polco Street (Main Gate East).

IMS MUSEUM HOURS (6 a.m.-4 p.m.): Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over age 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Race fans can walk to the IMS Museum from the Speedway’s infield, and a free shuttle will run between the IMS Museum and tram stops located at 6th & Hulman and Tunnel 10. Pedestrians on the south end of the racetrack can access the IMS Museum via Gate 2. Visitors should park in open IMS lots. IMS Museum visitors must possess an event ticket or credential to enter the Museum. Gate 2 will not be open for parking at the Museum.