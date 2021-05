By Tony DiZinno With cloud cover and welcome cool temperatures, qualifying for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is underway. Temperatures were a balmy 78F ambient and just 94F track to start at noon ET. 9-Scott Dixon Warm-up: 218.543Lap 1: 232.574Lap 2: 231.762Lap 3: 231.612Lap 4: 231.368Average: 231.828 Notes: First driver out, and immediately…



