By Tony DiZinno There was not any time to breathe in-between the first runs and second runs as a pair of Chevrolet runners led the field out from Lane 2 (no time withdrawn, secondary and not priority lane). The order before second runs was: 1. 9-Scott Dixon, 231.8282. 26-Colton Herta, 231.6483. 48-Tony Kanaan, 231.6394. 20-Ed…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.