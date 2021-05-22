Qualifying: 14th, 230.744 mph

Indy 500 Starting Position: 14th

“Saturday is finished and we were able to qualify 14th for the Indianapolis 500. It’s always quite an eventful qualifying day here at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We went out in the first run which should be the optimal run because the track is the coolest. We felt like we were way too stuck, too much downforce on the car. We had a tricky Fast Friday, so we didn’t find the right balance, but the balance today was really good. “We made some changes, went out in the end when the track is crazy hot and still, we improved quite a bit. You can always have hindsight but today was really positive and I think that was a nice recovery to 14th. Overall, pretty great day for the Arrow McLaren SP team”