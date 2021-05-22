|Qualifying Report – Arrow McLaren SP105th Running of the Indianapolis 500
|Race Information:
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, May 30th
Round: 6/17
Race laps: 200 laps
Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km
Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km
Number of turns: 4
Tune In: Sunday, May 30th, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Qualifying: 12th, 230.864 mph
Indy 500 Starting Position: 12th
“We are done at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with qualifying for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. We will be starting in 12th on the race outside of Row Four. Not a bad spot for the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. We didn’t have the chance to get a second run in qualifying because of a big queue of cars. That’s disappointing because I think we had the speed for the Fast Nine but at the end of the day, we have a great race car. Bring on race day!”
|Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Qualifying: 14th, 230.744 mph
Indy 500 Starting Position: 14th
“Saturday is finished and we were able to qualify 14th for the Indianapolis 500. It’s always quite an eventful qualifying day here at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We went out in the first run which should be the optimal run because the track is the coolest. We felt like we were way too stuck, too much downforce on the car. We had a tricky Fast Friday, so we didn’t find the right balance, but the balance today was really good. “We made some changes, went out in the end when the track is crazy hot and still, we improved quite a bit. You can always have hindsight but today was really positive and I think that was a nice recovery to 14th. Overall, pretty great day for the Arrow McLaren SP team”
Juan Pablo Montoya – No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Qualifying: 24th, 229.891 mph
Indy 500 Starting Position: 24th
“Qualifying went okay. We messed up the gears in the morning and lost a little bit of speed. But in the afternoon, we did another run, and we were pretty close. I think that’s the speed the No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet has in single-car run. It’s a little disappointing we didn’t get more but it’s what the car gave us today. The good news is, it’s a long race and I think we have a really strong car in race-trim. I’m looking forward to the race next Sunday.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“We checked off the most important box today; getting all three Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. We are obviously disappointed that Pato didn’t get a chance to make one final attempt, as he had a real shot at getting into the Fast Nine. We saw his pace yesterday during Fast Friday practice. Felix did a great job coming back out and picking up four spots. He was one of only a few drivers who were able to improve their starting position, so that showed how much effort the team put in. Juan Pablo made a solid run at it but didn’t manage to improve on his second attempt. Ultimately, it was a strong day by the team and I can’t wait to see what these three drivers can do come race day.”