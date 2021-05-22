OUTSTANDING SECOND RUN BY ED JONES IN THE SEALMASTER MACHINE PUTS HIM 11TH ON STARTING GRID FOR 105th RUNNING OF INDIANAPOLIS 500



MISSES FAST NINE BY .060 OF A SECOND

Ed Jones Qualifying Summary:

On an extremely hot day, it took an outstanding second attempt by Ed Jones in the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda to qualify 11 th for the 105 th Running of the Indianapolis 500.



for the 105 Running of the Indianapolis 500. Jones went out fifth of the 35 drivers to make their first qualifying attempt earlier in the day and posted a four-lap average speed of 230.246 mph.



Late in the afternoon, with time running out for qualifying, Jones was sitting 19 th on the grid. Several other drivers had attempted to improve their times, most failing and one crashing.



on the grid. Several other drivers had attempted to improve their times, most failing and one crashing. With the bit in his teeth, Jones produced a gutsy four-lap average of 231.044 mph moving him up eight places on the starting grid, making him the biggest mover of the day.



Jones produced two laps at over 231 mph and his slowest lap, the fourth came in at 230.535. The four-lap average was just .060 of a second from putting him in the Fast Nine.



Jones will lineup in the middle of Row 4 for next Sunday’s “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”



Ed Jones Qualifying Quote:

“It was an up and down day. The first run in qualifying we were very conservative, however the SealMaster team did a fantastic job getting the car prepared for the second attempt. I had a solid run and moved up eight spots to P11. Time now to concentrate back on race prep.”



Ed Jones Fast Facts:

In four qualifying attempts at the Brickyard, Jones has a best starting position of fourth in 2019. Coincidentally, this year’s 11th place starting spot is the same as when he had his best Indy 500 finish, third, in 2017.



The 2021 Indianapolis 500 will be Jones’ 53rd career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start.



Jones is 19th in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings with 67 points.



Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.



In 52 career INDYCAR starts, Jones has earned 14 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018.



Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.



Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.



Next Race:

Round 6 of the 17-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500, May 30. The race will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET.