CONOR DALY, No. 47 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet: “It was a good day for the team. Two cars in the Fast Nine, which is awesome for our teammates. After the discomfort that I had yesterday, we just missed it day. I never lifted all day but we just didn’t have the team. That’s partially on me, but the team has given us a great car. It’s an incredible machine, really we have three incredible cars. Clearly we are the fastest Chevy team, so that feels good. We know we have a good racecar, so we will focus on that!”