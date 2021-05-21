INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 21, 2021) – Information about Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge track activity for Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying, Saturday, May 22 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Practice (two groups)

Noon-5:50 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Qualifying

TICKETS: Tickets for Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying General Admission seating are $20 and are available for purchase at IMS.com or by walking up at the gates. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (8 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 6S, Gate 7 South, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A

GRANDSTANDS OPEN: A Penthouse, B Penthouse, B Stand (22-25), E Penthouse, E Stand, North Vista ADA, NW Vista (1-6), NW Vista Deck, Paddock (9-18), Paddock Penthouse (1-30), Southeast Vista Deck, Southeast Vista (17-20), Tower Terrace (37-42), Tower Terrace ADA

PARKING: Free parking for Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying is located in Lot 7 (North 40). For North 40 parking, fans should enter through Gate 10 from 30th Street. Paid parking is $10 for Main Gate and Lot 2, and $20 for Gate 1. No infield public parking will be allowed in May. Cash and credit are both accepted forms of payment in IMS parking lots.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: All IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located throughout the facility. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted. Parking and gate locations will take cash and credit.

MUSEUM HOURS (8 a.m.-5 p.m.): Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Race fans can walk to the IMS Museum from the Speedway’s infield, and a free shuttle will run between the IMS Museum and tram stops located at 6th & Hulman and Tunnel 10. Pedestrians on the south end of the racetrack can access the IMS Museum via Gate 2. Visitors should park in open IMS lots. IMS Museum visitors must possess an event ticket or credential to enter the Museum. Gate 2 will not be open for parking at the Museum.

HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS: There will be spacing between customer groups in the grandstands. IMS will have cleaning and sanitation processes in place, with hand sanitizer and washing stations readily available. Face coverings must be worn at IMS per the most recent Marion County Public Health order and the event procedures agreement between IMS and local officials.