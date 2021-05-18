In No. 24 DRR AES Indiana/500 Festival Chevrolet with a 225.942 MPH Lap

INDIANAPOLIS (May 18, 2021) – Sage Karam came out with new colors, new sponsors and a new confidence in the opening day of practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 105th Indianapolis 500 and quickly established himself with a strong fourth fastest lap of the day.

Driving the pretty blue and white No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing AES Indiana/500 Festival Chevrolet, the Nazareth, PA, racer recorded a best speed of 225.942 miles per hour which jumped to the top of the speed charts at 5 p.m. on the first day of practice at the famed 2-1/2-mile oval.

The 26-year-old driver recorded 26 laps in the morning practice runs with a best of 221.328 m.p.h. to notch the 12th fastest among the veteran drivers. He quickly posted a 223.193 m.p.h. clocking in the afternoon rounds as his experienced DRR crew went to work to improve Sage’s Dallara machine.

On his 31st lap in the Tuesday afternoon runs, Karam vaulted to the top of the charts with his 225.942 circuit, and he pulled into the pits early and watched the final 45 minutes of practice from his pit area.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better opening day here at IMS,” said Karam, the 2014 “Hard Charger Award” winner as a rookie. “We came with a whole new look, new partners — all Indy-based – and the strong DRR crew. The car felt good at the end of the test last month and we found some things that can help us throughout the month. It was cooler today and the car was very good. I was pleased how we worked through our settings and how the car became faster. We are a one-car team this year and we are an Indy 500 only team too. It’s hard to stay with the full-time teams, but I feel good that we rolled off the trailer this way. I’m excited for the rest of the week as we prepare for qualifying.”

Karam, seeking a position in the 33-driver field for an eighth consecutive year, finished the day behind three former Indy 500 winners in Will Power at 226.470, Ryan Hunter-Reay at 226.371 and Takuma Sato at 226.132.

Karam will be back in action Wednesday, May 19, when practice rounds resume at 12 p.m. EDT. Qualifying for the 105th Indianapolis 500 is set for this Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23. The 200-lap Classic will begin at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.