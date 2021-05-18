“First of all, it’s great to be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Day one was good. It’s always nice to get back on track here and start getting prepared for the 500. I think it was good to see all of our cars have similar pace. We got through a lot of testing items, which is good. The weather held off and I think we are off to a good start. We have a long way to go. Obviously, we have a few more days before qualifying but we are taking full advantage of practice. So, we are happy with that.”