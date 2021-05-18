Race Information:
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, May 30th
Round: 6/17
Race laps: 200 laps
Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km
Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km
Number of turns: 4
Tune In: Sunday, May 30th, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 8th, 222.181 mph
Practice 2: 7th, 225.146 mph
Total Laps Completed: 78
“We are done with day one here at Indianapolis 500 practice. I think we are in a happy window. We made a few changes compared to a couple weeks ago when we were here for the IMS Open Test. I think we are in a good position. We will continue to work on our racecar, see what we can make better and then, I think Thursday and Friday will show where we are going to stack up for qualifying. We need to keep pushing hard until the race!”
|Juan Pablo Montoya – No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 4th, 222.781 mph
Practice 2: 12th, 224.384 mph
Total Laps Completed: 63
“It’s weird, my reference is to the old car before the aeroscreen and it’s hard to tell the performance, but when you look at where we are runnning with everyone else, it seems pretty good. When I started here today, I felt a lot happier than I did at the IMS Open Test. We’ve really gained a lot and had good ideas. This morning, the track was really grippy and cool. It’s hard when it is so cool because you can fool yourself. But overall, I’m pretty happy. We’ve got to wait and see what this week brings.”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 1: 25th, 218.733
Practice 2: 17th, 223.744
Total Laps Completed: 63
“The first day is done, the longest day of testing. Kind of a slow start, but everything got going pretty good with some great running at the end. I think the car feels quick, it just needs a couple tweaks here and there. I think I can work on my car to be more in the window for traffic running. It’s good to get started and the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet is strong. Just have to keep it together until the big day.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“First of all, it’s great to be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Day one was good. It’s always nice to get back on track here and start getting prepared for the 500. I think it was good to see all of our cars have similar pace. We got through a lot of testing items, which is good. The weather held off and I think we are off to a good start. We have a long way to go. Obviously, we have a few more days before qualifying but we are taking full advantage of practice. So, we are happy with that.”