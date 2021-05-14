ED JONES QUALIFIES

MOUSER MOLEX MACHINE

NINTH FOR GMR GRAND PRIX

Ed Jones Qualifying Summary:

Ed Jones had a strong performance in the No. 18 Mouser Molex-Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan machine, qualifying ninth for the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Speedway, Indiana.



Jones went out in Group 1 in Round 1 of qualifying and posted the third fastest lap in his group of 12 drivers on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn IMS permanent road circuit.



Round 2 was interrupted by a red flag with approximately seven minutes left in the 10-minute session, with Jones sitting in 12 th place.



place. When the track went green again there were only four and a half minutes remaining. Jones, now on red (alternate) Firestone tires, quickly got up to speed and posted the ninth fastest lap of the 12 cars in Round 2.

Ed Jones Qualifying Quote:

“The Mouser Molex car was super-fast today. The car looked great out there, and I guess that has given us a bit more speed. It was a good qualifying run, inside the top-10. The Coyne Vasser Sullivan crew did a great job preparing the car, we are focused on having a good race tomorrow.



Ed Jones Fast Facts:

The ninth place starting position is Jones’ best of the young 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.



It is his second highest qualifying position in four attempts on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course behind a fifth place starting position in 2019, his last start at IMS.



In the three previous races on the IMS road course he has a best finish of sixth, also in 2019.



Jones is 18th in the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings with 51 points.



Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.



The 2021 GMR Grand Prix will be Jones’ 52nd career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start.



In 51 career INDYCAR starts, Jones has earned 14 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018.



He has now qualified in the top-10 eight times in his INDYCAR career with a best starting position of fourth at Detroit Race 2 in 2018 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2019.



Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.



Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.



Next Race:

Round 5 of the 17-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be the GMR Grand Prix, May 15. The race will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.