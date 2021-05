By Tony DiZinno After Hondas were 1-2 in the opening GMR Grand Prix practice session, Chevrolet runners were 1-2-3 in the second practice. Josef Newgarden took his No. 2 Snap-On Team Penske Chevrolet to the top of the charts ahead of Rinus VeeKay in his No. 21 Sonax Chevrolet and Will Power in the No….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.