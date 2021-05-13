NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Romain Grosjean will serve as the honorary chair for the Rev Celebration in July (Photo Courtesy of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 12, 2021) – Popular NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Romain Grosjean will serve as the honorary chair of the Rev celebration, which will take place Saturday, July 31 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The annual Rev gala traditionally kicks off the Month of May at IMS, but it has been rescheduled to a new date this year and will help celebrate the NASCAR-INDYCAR doubleheader Aug. 13-15 on the IMS road course.

Grosjean joined Dale Coyne Racing with RWR this season in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES after 10 seasons in Formula One. He is competing in the road- and street-course events this season, including the GMR Grand Prix this Saturday at IMS.

French driver Grosjean was picked to chair the event because of his love for the culinary arts. Grosjean and his wife, Marion, are the authors of the cookbook “Marion and Romain Grosjean Cuisine and Confidences.” Rev highlights the creations of Indianapolis’ best restaurants.

“I’m flattered to have been named the honorary chair for Rev this year and thrilled that I get to be part of this event for the first time,” Grosjean said. “I’m passionate about good food, and I enjoy spending time in the kitchen and admire the work of many chefs. To me, Rev is the perfect event as it brings together two of my favorite things, and it’s all for a great cause.”

More than 60 chefs from the city’s best restaurants participate in Rev, held on IMS’ iconic grounds. They offer guests bites from their menu items as more than 20 entertainment acts perform throughout the event. The racetrack’s famed start-finish line serves as one of Rev’s dance floors, and a DJ spins music from the flag stand.

“We’re eagerly anticipating Rev’s return to the Racing Capital of the World,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “As always, this year’s event will support a very important cause, but it will also celebrate a historic and new weekend of racing action at IMS. We’re excited to welcome Romain as Rev chair, and we know he and everyone in attendance will have a fantastic, memorable evening.”

Rev is Indiana University Health Foundation largest annual fundraiser. Proceeds from the last six events have raised more than $4 million. These funds have been invested in injury prevention and critical care programs. For example, a mobile intensive care unit (MICU) ambulance has been added to the IU Health Lifeline fleet, enabling the Lifeline team to provide emergency care while transporting patients. Event proceeds also benefit race car drivers and fans at the IU Health Emergency Medical Center at IMS, which is part of the IU Health Methodist Hospital Level I Trauma Program.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Romain for his enthusiasm about serving as honorary chair for Rev 2021,” said Crystal Miller, chief philanthropy officer for IU Health and president of the IU Health Foundation. “It’s hard to think of a better ambassador for Rev and its mission to bring together the worlds of racing, food and entertainment in support of lifesaving medical care at IU Health.”

This year’s Rev is sold out. Due to an abundance of caution around the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held at about 20 percent capacity.