2 QB Carson Wentz

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 13, 2021) – New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be introduced to Indianapolis Motor Speedway fans Saturday and will deliver the command to start engines for a nationally televised NTT INDYCAR SERIES road race at the iconic motorsports facility.

“We’re looking forward to hosting Carson on Race Day and can’t wait to show him one of the world’s most iconic sporting facilities,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “I know our IMS fans and the entire INDYCAR community will give Carson a warm welcome to Indianapolis. Everyone is excited to see him in Colts’ blue soon.”

Wentz is a veteran of five NFL seasons, highlighted by an MVP-caliber year and Pro Bowl selection in 2017.

NBC will begin its broadcast of the GMR Grand Prix, the fifth race of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, at 2 p.m. (ET). The event kicks off a busy Month of May at IMS, with the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 30.

Six-time INDYCAR champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson are among the 26 drivers practicing Friday in a pair of 45-minute sessions (9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET) followed by NTT P1 Award qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET. The field also includes 10-year Formula One driver Romain Grosjean and Indianapolis 500 winners Ryan Hunter-Reay, Juan Pablo Montoya, Alexander Rossi, Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and reigning champion Takuma Sato.

Reserved seats and flex tickets for this weekend’s event are available at IMS.com or by clicking here.