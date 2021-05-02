ED CARPENTER, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, Finished 17th: “That was a bummer of a race! We had a really good car and good pace most of the night. We stopped a little bit early, trying to get some track position, but as soon as I came out of the pits, Bourdais had his accident. I finally got back on the lead lap that last stint, but it wasn’t our best as the car had a weird balance. It stinks we didn’t get to qualify today and had to start deep in the field on entrant points. The result definitely doesn’t show the pace of the ECR cars. One of these chances I have to run the U.S. Air Force car, we will have a good run! We will have to come from deep in the field again tomorrow. It would be great if at some point, we weren’t afraid of pack racing and it would make this a cool race again.”