INDIANAPOLIS (April 28, 2021) – Andretti Autosport welcomes back Ruoff Mortgage as the team’s official home mortgage partner for the 2021 NTT INDYCAR® SERIES season. Ruoff Mortgage will serve as an associate partner across all four full-season Andretti Autosport entries as well as the No. 98 entry in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“Like Andretti Autosport, Ruoff Mortgage thrives on speed, technology, innovation and precision, which continues to make this an ideal partnership,” said Mark K. Music, President and CEO of Ruoff Mortgage. “Not only are we thrilled to be a part of the Indy 500 tradition on the Gleaners car, but we’re excited to ride along through the rest of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with Andretti’s world-class drivers. We look forward to another great year of racing and engaging the loyal fans.”

Ruoff Mortgage’s partnership with Andretti Autosport dates back to 2017, when they joined the team as primary partner to what would be Takuma Sato’s Indianapolis 500 winning car. The relationship continued in 2018 as Ruoff Mortgage was featured as the primary partner on Marco Andretti’s No. 98 Honda on the streets of St. Petersburg and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, on Carlos Munoz’s Indianapolis 500 entry and on-board Alexander Rossi’s No. 27 Honda at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit – where Rossi scored pole position for Race 2 of the doubleheader.

In addition to the partnership with Andretti Autosport, Ruoff Mortgage will also serve as the presenting partner of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Fastest Seat in Sports and INDYCAR Experience two-seater program available to VIP guests on race weekends. Driven by racing legend Mario Andretti and featuring a celebrity, dignitary or influencer in the passenger seat, the Ruoff Mortgage Fastest Seat in Sports will help lead the field to the green flag at 15 races throughout the 2021 season.

“We are very excited to welcome Ruoff Mortgage back to the team,” said Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO, Andretti Autosport. “The team and Ruoff have had a lot of success together dating back to Sato’s 2017 Indy 500 win and we are looking forward to celebrating more victories and successes in the 2021 season. It is also cool to see Ruoff as the primary partner of the Fastest Seat in Sports and keeping it ‘in the family’ with Mario behind the wheel.”

The Andretti Autosport stable heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for a doubleheader event starting with the Genesys 300 on Saturday, May 1.

For more information, visit www.AndrettiAutosport.com