Polesitter Colton Herta was fastest in the Sunday morning warm-up ahead of today’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, a race where tire strategy and temperatures should be key talking points. Overcast skies and temperatures of 78 degrees ambient and 99 track greeted the 24 NTT IndyCar Series competitors for the Sunday morning warm-up, but…



