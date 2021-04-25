The starting lineup for today’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with starting tires is below: SPNo.DriverEngineTire126Colton HertaHondaAlternate260Jack HarveyHondaAlternate32Josef NewgardenChevroletPrimary422Simon PagenaudChevroletPrimary514Sebastien BourdaisChevroletAlternate65Pato O’WardChevroletPrimary721Rinus VeeKayChevroletAlternate89Scott DixonHondaAlternate915Graham RahalHondaPrimary1010Alex PalouHondaPrimary1127Alexander RossiHondaPrimary1229James HinchcliffeHondaPrimary1328Ryan Hunter-ReayHondaAlternate143Scott McLaughlin (R)ChevroletPrimary1530Takuma SatoHondaPrimary168Marcus EricssonHondaPrimary177Felix RosenqvistChevroletPrimary1851Romain Grosjean (R)HondaAlternate1920Conor DalyChevroletAlternate2012Will PowerChevroletPrimary2118Ed JonesHondaAlternate2259Max ChiltonChevroletAlternate2348Jimmie Johnson (R)HondaPrimary244Dalton KellettChevroletAlternate…



