Ed Jones Qualifying Summary:

Ed Jones qualified the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan entry on the 11 th row for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Florida.



row for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Florida. Jones went out in Group 1 in Round 1 of qualifying and posted the 11th fastest lap in his group of 12 drivers on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit.

Ed Jones Fast Facts:

The 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be Jones’ 49th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start and fourth on the streets of St. Petersburg.



In three previous races at St. Petersburg, Jones has two top-10 finishes with a best showing of eighth in 2018 (10th in 2017),



Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.



Jones has made 48 career INDYCAR starts earning 14 top-10 finishes including three podium performances Third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018.



He has qualified in the top-10 seven times in his INDYCAR career with a best starting position of fourth at Detroit Race 2 in 2018 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2019.



Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.



Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.



Race Broadcast:

Round 2 of the 17-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, April 25, on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. The race will be broadcast live on NBC Network beginning at 12:00 noon ET. Green flag is at 12:42 p.m. ET.