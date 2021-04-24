Practice 2: 10th, 1:00.4797Qualifying:Round One, Group One: 3rd, 1:00.6026Round Two: 4th, 1:00.3999Firestone Racing Fast Six: 6th, 1:01.0799Race Starting Position: 6th “We just got done with qualifying here in St. Petersburg. We are sixth, starting on the outside of the third row. We had a quick car in qualifying but we just didn’t make quite the right call on either using reds or new blacks. The track was very different to what we felt in Practice 2, but we have a quick race car. We are going to be thinking about it tonight, and we are going to go get it tomorrow.”