INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, April 17, 2021) – The Ruoff Mortgage Fastest Seat in Sports will help lead the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the green flag throughout the 2021 season. Driven by racing legend Mario Andretti and featuring a celebrity, dignitary or influencer in the passenger seat, the Ruoff Mortgage Fastest Seat in Sports represents perhaps the most daring and extraordinary pre-race element in all of motorsports.

“The two-seater is a unique experience,” Andretti said. “It’s easy to try tennis, golf, baseball, ice skating and any other sport. But the only way to experience the thrill of driving an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car is to be in the cockpit with an INDYCAR driver at the wheel. For anyone who enjoys an extreme experience, riding along in the two-seater is incredible.”

This year, Ruoff Mortgage has signed on as the presenting sponsor of this breathtaking experience broadcast to viewers across the globe. The Ruoff Mortgage Fastest Seat in Sports will take a special lap in front of the field of NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers before races, providing a once-in-a-lifetime, high-speed memory for the passenger in the back seat. Ruoff Mortgage is also the presenting partner of the INDYCAR Experience two-seater program available to NTT INDYCAR SERIES guests on race weekends.

“Ruoff Mortgage has had some incredible racing partnerships over the past few years,” Ruoff Mortgage President & CEO Mark Music said. “So, teaming up with INDYCAR Experience, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Mario Andretti to sponsor this year’s two-seater program is an exciting way to help race fans experience the thrill of the track throughout the series. It goes without saying that Mario is a legend, and we couldn’t be more proud to help continue the Fastest Seat in Sports legacy.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES season starts with Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at 3 p.m. (ET) Sunday, April 18 at Barber Motorsports Park. Fans can tune in on NBC to watch Indianapolis Colts cornerback and NFL veteran Kenny Moore ride with Andretti. Moore has become an avid NTT INDYCAR SERIES fan, recently attending the 32-car Indy 500 Open Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Ruoff Fastest Seat in Sports has a long history of attracting star power from the worlds of sports, TV, movies, music and social media. Recent participants include NFL All-Pro wide receiver Julian Edelman, Olympic Gold Medalist Aly Raisman, EDM mega-star Zedd, social influencer and “TODAY” contributor Dr. Mike, actor/producer Nick Cannon and more.

INDYCAR Experience and its owners, Joe Kennedy and Scott Jasek, operate the Ruoff Fastest Seat in Sports in partnership with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The INDYCAR Experience team is thrilled to bring back the Fastest Seat in Sports Program and work with the legendary Andretti once again.

Race fans are encouraged to follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on Instagram (@indycar) and Twitter (@IndyCar) to track the Ruoff Mortgage Fastest Seat in Sports experience across 2021 race weekends.

About Ruoff Mortgage

