By Patrick Stephan Well, things got interesting in Leeds, Alabama as a power outage at the track changed the schedule a bit. USF2000 Race #2 was supposed to run before NTT P1 Pole Qualfifying for the NTT INDYCAR Series, but the lack of electricity moved that to today’s final event. That also pushed Group 1…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.