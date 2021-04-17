ED JONES

NO. 18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE WITH VASSER SULLIVAN

HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE

Honda Grand Prix of Alabama – Barber Motorsports Park – April 17-18, 2021



Ed Jones Summary:

Ed Jones returns to the NTT IndyCar Series full-time after sitting out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jones will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan entry in 2021 beginning with the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama.

Career Statistics Seasons 3 Top-Five 3 Career Starts 47 Top-10 14 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podium 3 Laps Led 1 Barber Motorsports Park Results Number of Starts 3 2017 S/F 12/20 2019 S/F 21/19 Best Start 11 (2018) 20198 S/F 11/16 Best Finish 16 (2018)

Ed Jones Fast Facts:

Jones is contesting his fourth NTT IndyCar season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.

The 2021 Honda Grand Prix of Alabama will be Jones’48th career NTT IndyCar Series start and fourth at Barber Motorsports Park.

In his previous three races at Barber, Jones has a best starting position of 11th in 2018 and a best finish of 16th also in 2018.

Jones has made 47 IndyCar starts earning 14 top-10 finishes including three podium performances Third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018.

He has qualified in the top-10 seven times with a best starting position of fourth at Detroit Race 2 in 2018.

Jones was the 2017 IndyCar Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.

Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.