Carlin is proud to announce Match Fit Pass as a new partner to the team for the 2021 NTT INDYCAR season. Match Fit Pass is a secure ticketing and tracing solution, designed using bespoke AI software to verify fan identity. The Match Fit Pass logo will appear on the #59 Carlin Chevrolet entry and on the race suits of the team’s driver Max Chilton.



Match Fit Pass technology allows event organisers to efficiently track and control fan attendance with a uniquely secure technology. As a secure, encrypted track and trace solution, all tickets are scanned and verified on entry, using the Match Fit Pass scanners which cross reference individually issued QR codes with Denso Wave’s Face Authentication. This unique, secure element differentiates Match Fit Pass from other track and trace systems, providing a low risk of personal information leakage and event organisers with fast and secure authentication. Match Fit Pass technology can also be used in “Fit to Fly” travel certificates, vaccine supply chains and immunisation processes.



Speaking about the new partnership, team owner Grahame Chilton said, “We’re incredibly proud to be associated with Match Fit Pass and such a unique and relevant technology. The world has collectively been through such unprecedented and challenging times, any technology that allows us to return to a semblance of normality; to enjoy sporting, music and large-scale events together is a wonderful thing.



“As a team we’re excited to work alongside Match Fit Pass not only in giving additional exposure to this growing brand but also as part of the dynamic and fan-friendly NTT INDYCAR Series, we appreciate the difference that fan attendance and atmosphere makes to events across the globe.”



The Match Fit Pass logo will appear on the aeroscreen of the #59 Carlin Chevrolet and the race suits of Max Chilton and the team’s short oval driver. The 2021 NTT INDYCAR season will get underway at Barber Motorsports Park from 17th – 18th April.