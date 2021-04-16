BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (April 16, 2021) — This weekend, IndyCar kicks off its 2021 season in Birmingham, where two Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sponsors are racing to help animals in need. Graham Rahal’s weekend sponsor, Code 3 Associates, and Takuma Sato’s sponsor, Shield Cleansers, have discovered common ground in their efforts to protect animal health and welfare.

As first responders who recover animals in times of disaster, Code 3 Associates is on call as the threat of floods, hurricanes, and tornados are commonplace at this time of year. In fact, Code 3 has previously responded to disasters in the Birmingham area, which is no stranger to such devastation.

Shield Cleansers makes disinfectant and decontamination products with the active ingredient HOCl, which has a long and successful history in animal wellness, specifically in post-rescue situations. As animals are recovered and reunited with their owners, owners and their newly adopted rescues, can be satisfied they have been thoroughly cleaned of any hazards imposed from tragic events.

As Graham and Takuma race toward the checkered flag in the season opener, the real winners will be people and their pets. When disaster strikes animals, Code 3 and Shield will be there to answer the call.

More information can be found at code3associates.org and shieldcleansers.com.

The 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (HIGPA), which will be broadcast live on NBC on April 18 at 3 p.m. EDT. RLL won the previous HIGPA race from pole with Takuma Sato in 2019 and Graham Rahal brought the team its first 1-2 start since 2004 there, challenged for the win but retired with mechanical failure. The pandemic led to the cancelation of the 2020 race. All future on-track action can be seen on NBC, NBCSN or NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.