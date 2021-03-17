#5: Pato OíWard, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Indianapolis, IN (March 17, 2021) –

Mission Foods, a key partner of Arrow McLaren SP, will join Juan Pablo Montoya as an official partner for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 30th.

“We are proud to have Mission Foods as an important partner of the team in INDYCAR. The Indianapolis 500 is the biggest event of the year and it’s only fitting that they be an even bigger part of it by joining Juan Pablo for the race,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “I look forward to seeing them at Indianapolis and at the track all season long.”

The MISSION® brand will be represented on Montoya’s car and race suit as he pilots the third Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet for this year’s running of the historic race.

“I have long admired Juan Pablo Montoya as a champion and his passion for racing in multiple formats,” said Juan Gonzalez, Mission Foods President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are very excited to partner with Juan Pablo and Arrow McLaren SP for the 105th Running of Indianapolis 500 and I strongly believe that our partnership will create unforgettable moments for all race fans”.

Mission is the No. 1 tortilla company in the U.S. and has a presence in 112 countries, manufacturing a wide portfolio of authentic Mexican products. The company joined Arrow McLaren SP at the beginning of 2020, and will continue to support the team’s full time entries of Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist for the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, along with backing Montoya in May at Indianapolis.

“I am incredibly honored to have the support of Mission Foods as I return to Indianapolis to compete for my third Indianapolis 500 win,” said Montoya. “My family has been buying MISSION® tortillas, wraps and chips at the store for years. It’s always great when you can have a partner whose products you truly enjoy.”

Montoya is no stranger to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, having won the Indianapolis 500 twice, despite only running it five times; once in his first attempt in 2000 and again 15 years later in 2015.

“The entire team is excited to have Mission Foods extend their partnership of the team at the Indianapolis 500,” said Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt. “We have three incredibly talented and diverse drivers competing in the race, with Pato, Felix and Juan Pablo. Mission Foods are showing their support for all three.”

Arrow McLaren SP begins the season at Barber Motorsports Park April 18th on NBC. Follow along with the team all season long and at Indianapolis on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube at @ArrowMclarenSP.