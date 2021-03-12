#7: Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Indianapolis, IN (March 12, 2021) –

Arrow McLaren SP and Sparco today announced a multi-year expansion of their partnership in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Sparco will continue to support the Arrow McLaren SP crew and drivers, Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, with race-critical gear including firesuits and footwear.

The expanded partnership will provide the team with the full range of Sparco products to ensure a safe, comfortable and optimized race performance for drivers and crew members as a key part of the team’s commitment to safety and innovation.

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the partnership between McLaren Racing and Sparco, with the collaboration continuing to develop racewear products at the forefront of the McLaren Racing Formula 1 and INDYCAR campaigns.

Arrow McLaren SP will begin the 2021 season on April 18 at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. Tune in at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC and follow along on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube at Arrow McLaren SP.

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP, said:

“We are thrilled to continue with Sparco in our partner line-up as we embark on a promising 2021 season. This partnership will continue to allow us to use Sparco’s leading racing products as a key piece of our on-track performance. Arrow McLaren SP and Sparco are both forward-thinking brands that leverage technology and competition to produce results, so the fit is only natural. We look forward to much success along the way; let’s get started!”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing said:

“For a quarter of a century, the McLaren Racing and Sparco partnership has developed cutting-edge racewear. The collaboration has enabled our team and Sparco to advance safety through technology, priorities which are no different in INDYCAR to Formula 1. We are delighted to extend the Sparco partnership to the Arrow McLaren SP team and look forward to working together for many years to come.”

Claudio Pastoris, CEO, Sparco said:

“We are very glad to continue with Arrow McLaren SP. It is great to confirm our partnership in INDYCAR, especially in 2021, the 25th anniversary of our partnership with McLaren Racing. We continue to support Arrow McLaren SP not only due to the quality of the team and its drivers but also because their strategic and ambitious goals align with ours.”