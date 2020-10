Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) leads Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) around the 2.5 mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval during testing in October 2020 (Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR- Joe Skibinski) By Steve Wittich After a whole two-day off-season break, Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Takuma Sato were back at work at…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.