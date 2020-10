By Steve Wittich Chaos Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR® SERIES finale could best be described as chaotic. The 100 lap race featured 26 laps run under yellow flag conditions. The other seven road and street course races in 2020 COMBINED for only 21 caution laps. That included going caution-free in three of the last four races with…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.