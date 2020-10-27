Carpenter, Dixon, Hunter-Reay, Newgarden, O’Ward, Sato To Prepare for 2021 Indy 500

Preparations for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will accelerate during an NTT INDYCAR SERIES oval test on Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Drivers testing include six-time and 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing, two-time and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden of Team Penske, one-time series champion and 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport, three-time Indianapolis 500 polesitter Ed Carpenter of Ed Carpenter Racing and 2020 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP.

Newgarden and Sato will test Wednesday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (ET). All six drivers are scheduled to test Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Also, Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske is expected to receive time Wednesday to complete the Rookie Orientation Program.

Fans are welcome to watch testing for free both days from the Turn 2 viewing mounds. Face coverings must be worn at all times and proper social distancing must be adhered to. No food or drinks will be allowed on the mounds. The Turn 2 viewing mounds will be the only part of the facility open to spectators.



All visitors to IMS must enter via Gate 2 off 16th Street and will be subject to temperature screening. Fans are encouraged to follow the IMS social media accounts for weather updates on Wednesday and Thursday.

WHAT: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Oval Test

WHO: Drivers Ed Carpenter, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward and Takuma Sato

WHEN: Testing: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29